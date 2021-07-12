Tipperary strikers score three times in League of Ireland weekend games

Two Tipperary soccer players continued their League of Ireland goal-scoring exploits at the weekend with both William Armshaw and Cian Murphy on target for their respective sides.

On Friday night last at the Markets Field in Limerick, Willie Armshaw scored an injury-time equaliser which ensured a dramatic share of the spoils for his team Treaty United. Playing against the league leaders Shelbourne, the Limerick city side were trailing by 2-1 when the Cappawhite player cracked in a superb equaliser.

Treaty United in their first season in Division 1 of the league deserved a point which keeps them in the hunt for a promotion spot. And they can thank the former St Michael's player who from outside the box rocketed his effort to the top corner of the net with the last kick of the game, giving the Shels keeper no chance.

In Turners Cross in Cork on Friday night Cork City played out a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers. Clogheen's Cian Murphy put the Leesiders ahead after just four minutes and it stayed that way until half-time.

It looked like they'd sewn up the points when Cian Murphy struck again on 55 minutes but Darren Craven's 83rd-minute effort gave Bray hope, and four minutes into injury-time Andrew Quinn nicked an unlikely point for the visitors.