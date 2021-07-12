Tipperary strikers score three times in League of Ireland weekend games

SOCCER

Tipperary strikers score three times in League of Ireland weekend games

Clogheen's Cian Murphy who scored twice for Cork City in their 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

Two Tipperary soccer players continued their League of Ireland goal-scoring exploits at the weekend with both William Armshaw and Cian Murphy on target for their respective sides.

On Friday night last at the Markets Field in Limerick, Willie Armshaw scored an injury-time equaliser which ensured a dramatic share of the spoils for his team Treaty United. Playing against the league leaders Shelbourne, the Limerick city side were trailing by 2-1 when the Cappawhite player cracked in a superb equaliser. 

Treaty United in their first season in Division 1 of the league deserved a point which keeps them in the hunt for a promotion spot. And they can thank the former St Michael's player who from outside the box rocketed his effort to the top corner of the net with the last kick of the game, giving the Shels keeper no chance.

In Turners Cross in Cork on Friday night Cork City played out a 2-2 draw with Bray Wanderers. Clogheen's Cian Murphy put the Leesiders ahead after just four minutes and it stayed that way until half-time. 

It looked like they'd sewn up the points when Cian Murphy struck again on 55 minutes but Darren Craven's 83rd-minute effort gave Bray hope, and four minutes into injury-time Andrew Quinn nicked an unlikely point for the visitors.

Ex St Michael's player scores stunning solo goal in SSE Airtricity League against Bray Wanderers

SOCCER

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie