Tipperary Tourism promoting the scenic beauty of Kilsheelan

Tipperary Tourism is encouraging people to pay a visit to the beautiful village of Kilsheelan.
The beautiful village of Kilsheelan is definitely one to add to your list for a summer adventure. For a start, its idyllic location on the banks of the River Suir, nestled between the Comeraghs and Slievenamon, provides an instant mood booster!
Paddlers can join the Suir Blueway here or if you prefer sticking to land you can walk or cycle a section of the River Suir Towpath which runs for 21km from Clonmel to Carrick on Suir. The route, which also forms part of the longer distance East Munster Way was once essential for the transport of goods but is now an ideal way to enjoy the delights of the Blueway.
And there’s plenty to enjoy in Kilsheelan including the attractive arched stone bridge which dates back to 1820, 12th century church ruins and not one but two castles, which are now private residences but can be seen from the riverbank. Another unmissable feature in the village is a 12th century Norman Motte, now home to a Marian Grotto.
