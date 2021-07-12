Part of our Tipperary tradition - Annual Mass Rock date announced

File photo of Rock Mass location. It is part of our Irish tradition to stage annual Masses at these locations.
Annual Mass Rock Mass
The annual Mass at the Mass Rock in Newcastle will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 2pm with rosary before hand at 1.30pm.
Please ensure social distancing and follow all advice on the day!
