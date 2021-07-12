An Taoiseach expresses condolences on the passing of Dr Seán McCarthy

An Taoiseach and Uachtarán Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin TD, has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of former Fianna Fáil TD Dr Seán McCarthy who has passed away this morning.

Seán was first elected to Dáil Éireann as a Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary South at the 1981 General Election and served as Minister of State at the Department of Industry and Commerce from 1987 to 1989. In 1989, he was elected to Seanad Éireann on the Agricultural Panel.

He also served as a county councillor representing the Cashel Local Electoral Area and as a town councillor on Cashel Town Council until 2014. In recent years, Seán served as Chairman of the Fianna Fáil constituency organisation in Tipperary which he led with great skill and passion.

Seán also had a brilliant career in medicine and was awarded the gold medal in both medicine and surgery by his university.



An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said, “I am very saddened to hear of Seán's passing. He was a truly outstanding public representative who cared so much for the people of Cashel and South Tipperary. He cared for people in his community both through his work as a medical practitioner and as a politician and represented them with great dedication and skill. Seán was also Chairman of our Party's constituency organisation in Tipperary, a role he brought great energy and determination to. He was also an avid sportsman. I acknowledge and pay tribute to his very distinguished service to his community, county and country along with his Party.

“I want to express my sincere condolences to his family, his children Eoin, Catherine, John, Aidan, and Marie and his friends at this sad time.”