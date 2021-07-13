The GAA is flying at the moment in one Tipperary parish

SENIOR HURLERS WIN AGAIN IN LEAGUE

Our senior hurlers won their final game in the county hurling league on Sunday last This game was played in Mullinahone and they defeated Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill by 2-15 to 0-14. This gave CJK their third win in the league and as a result they finished runners-up in their section to Moycarkey/Borris who beat them in an earlier round.

The win over Eire Og was welcome as the West Tipperary side have been a troublesome team for CJK in recent years usually getting the better of us. The game on Sunday was well attended even if the weather was awful. With some young players coming through and some of the older ones still keeping their form, it could be that prospects for hurling in 2021 may not be too bad.

OUR CAMOGIE GIRLS REPRESENT TIPP

The growth in popularity of camogie in Mullinahone is represented by two local girls Leana Gahan and Rachel O’Meara representing Tipperary in inter-county camogie at U14 level recently against Kilkenny and Limerick. Well done girls.

Keep it up, so that others may follow in your footsteps.



GREAT RESULT

Well done to our U16A footballers who reached the South Tipperary U16A final by beating none other than Clonmel Commercials narrowly in the semi-final.

Our wins over Commercials over the years have been few and far between, so very well done lads and best of luck in the coming rounds.

VERY BUSY AT UNDERAGE

Our underage girls and boys have been very busy in recent weeks. To keep up with hurling, football, camogie, girls football etc., follow the games and fixtures each week in the Mullinahone Parish Newsletter.