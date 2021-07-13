Yvonne tops in Lady Captain's Prize at Tipperary Golf Club

Yvonne Daly won the Lady Captain’s Prize (Ann English) at Tipperary Golf Club on Sunday last.

LADIES GOLF
Results of Lady Captain’s Prize
Sunday, July 11, 18 hole stroke, Lady Captain's Prize, Mrs Ann English.
Winner, Yvonne Daly (8) nett 68
Runner-up, Renagh Murphy (10) nett 69
Gross, Aoife Lowry (3) gross 77
3rd Philomena Ellard (36) nett 71 on back 9
4th Orla O’Donoghue (16) nett 71
5th Joanne Collins(29) nett 73
Category A, Meta Kelly (20) nett 73
Category B, Kate Nicholson (29) nett 73
Category C, Ursula O’Donovan (39) nett 73
Past Captain’s, Ann Kinnane Creamer (17) nett 74
Best front 9, Patrice O’Connell (35) nett 34.5
Best back 9, Eileen Carroll (29) nett 31.5
Nine hole competition, Breda Horton (19) 23 pts.

MEN’S GOLF
Results
Tuesday, July 6, Open Singles
1st Liam Farrell (27) 46pts
2nd Tom Cosgrove (28) 44 pts
3rd Sean Cummins (4) 43 pts
Saturday, July 10 Open Singles sponsored by Ryan’s of Tipperary, Confectionery, Kieran Ryan
1st Colm Noonan (10) 41 pts
2nd Kevin Fox (17) 41 pts
3rd Gavin McCall (24) 40 pts.
Fixtures
Saturday & Sunday next July 17 and 18, Captain, Mr Tony O’Sullivan’s Qualifying round

