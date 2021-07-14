Ryan wants to be a Tipperary hurler and a farmer when he's older

Juvenile GAA Club

It’s an extremely busy time for all of our underage teams at the moment. From U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 all competing in their respective competitions. It is great to see so many players out playing Hurling and Football again.

Our U-7s had their first games of hurling and football on Saturday last against St. Patrick’s from Drangan/Cloneen. The kids played extremely well and we are all very proud of them.

Our U-9s have had a busy few weeks also with our latest game was against Cahir in Cahir on Thursday. Our girls and boys put on a great display of Hurling with two really competitive games.

The U-7, U-9, U-11 and U-13 groups train in Grangemockler at 7pm. Hurling every Monday and football every Wednesday. New members are always welcome.

We would like to thank all the volunteers in the Juvenile Club. Committee members, coaches, mentors and covid officers. Without you all giving up your time there would be no Club. Your time and effort doesn't go unnoticed.

U9 Player Profiles

Name: Eimear Brennan

Age: 8

School: Grangemockler NS

Teacher’s name: Ms. McMahon

Favourite sport: Football

Favourite food: Spaghetti Meatballs

Favourite movie: Sing

Favourite sports player: Johnny Sexton

Other than GAA, favourite sport: Swimming

Favourite GAA pitch: Grangemockler

What would you like to be when you are older? A Scientist

Name: Ryan Patrick Arrigan

Age: 8

School: Ballyneale National school

Teacher’s name: Miss Dempsey

Favourite sport: Hurling

Favourite food: Chinese take away

Favourite song: Astronaut in the ocean by maskedwolves

Favourite movie: Gladiator

Favourite sports player: Seamie Callanan and John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer.

Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer

Favourite GAA pitch: Thurles

What would you like to be when you are older? Farmer and hurler