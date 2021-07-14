Ryan wants to be a Tipperary hurler and a farmer when he's older

GRANGEMOCKLER/BALLYNEALE

The Grangemockler/Ballyneale U7s team had their first games of hurling and football on Saturday last

Juvenile GAA Club
It’s an extremely busy time for all of our underage teams at the moment. From U-11, U-13, U-15 and U-17 all competing in their respective competitions. It is great to see so many players out playing Hurling and Football again. 
Our U-7s had their first games of hurling and football on Saturday last against St. Patrick’s from Drangan/Cloneen. The kids played extremely well and we are all very proud of them.
Our U-9s have had a busy few weeks also with our latest game was against Cahir in Cahir on Thursday. Our girls and boys put on a great display of Hurling with two really competitive games.
The U-7, U-9, U-11 and U-13 groups train in Grangemockler at 7pm. Hurling every Monday and football every Wednesday.  New members are always welcome.
We would like to thank all the volunteers in the Juvenile Club. Committee members, coaches, mentors and covid officers. Without you all giving up your time there would be no Club. Your time and effort doesn't go unnoticed.

U9 Player Profiles
Name: Eimear Brennan 
Age: 8
School: Grangemockler NS
Teacher’s name: Ms. McMahon 
Favourite sport: Football
Favourite food: Spaghetti Meatballs 
Favourite movie: Sing
Favourite sports player: Johnny Sexton
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Swimming
Favourite GAA pitch: Grangemockler
What would you like to be when you are older? A Scientist

Name: Ryan Patrick Arrigan
Age: 8
School: Ballyneale National school 
Teacher’s name: Miss Dempsey
Favourite sport: Hurling
Favourite food: Chinese take away 
Favourite song: Astronaut in the ocean by maskedwolves 
Favourite movie: Gladiator 
Favourite sports player: Seamie Callanan and John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer.
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer
Favourite GAA pitch: Thurles
What would you like to be when you are older? Farmer and hurler

