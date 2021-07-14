Lung transplant patient Tyrone says 'Thank You' to the people of Tipperary

Lung transplant patient Tyrone says 'Thank You' to the people of Tipperary

Tyrone Fennessy Says Thank You

Tyrone Fennessy Says Thank You


This week last year I had my lung transplant, I would like to thank family, friends, neighbours, people of Clogheen and surrounding areas for all the support and kindness to me during and after my recovery.
Thanks also to the surgeons, nurses, doctors, physiotherapists of CUH and the Mater hospitals. And lastly the donor and their family who without their great kindness, this would not have been possible. I think of them and pray for them every day and I am forever grateful to them. God bless you all. Thank you all from Bridget, myself and Elvis.

