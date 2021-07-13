Tipperary online farmer's market is launched

A new online farmers market is now open in the North Tipperary area where you can browse and buy produce grown and made locally.

To find fresh produce direct from local farmers, food producers and craftspeople, go to www.openfoodnetwork.ie, click “shop now” then find North Tipperary Online Farmers Market in the list of markets.

The range of local producers is growing with organic vegetables, organic milk and meat products, home-baked bread and cakes, free-range eggs, chutneys, wildflower syrups and cordials, hand-made eco-friendly laundry detergent, natural health and beauty products, locally produced crafts, and lots of other enticing goods are already available.

You can browse the whole market, search for particular products or producers, or filter by category or keyword, then select the products you want to buy and add them to your basket, before paying securely online.

The market is open for orders until midnight on Tuesday July 20, with the collection of products purchased taking place on Thursday, July 22, from Cloughjordan.

The market operates on a two weekly cycle, so it will reopen for orders the following day, July 23. To be kept informed of future order-cycle dates, or if you want to sell produce, email Mel at market@cloughjordancommunityfarm.ie

This is a not-for-profit initiative with an aim to make fresh locally produced food and artisan crafts more accessible while supporting the local economy.

It is led by Cloughjordan Community Farm with support from Rethink Ireland and operates through Open Food Network Ireland, a new national cooperative that directly connects Irish producers with local customers.

To shop and support local businesses visit www.openfoodnetwork.ie