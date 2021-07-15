Tipperary and Wicklow hook up as Clonmel Golf Club affiliates

CLONMEL AND WICKLOW GOLF CLUBS AFFILIATION

Pictured above are Aidan Doyle and Billy Greene, respective captains of Wicklow and Clonmel Golf on the first tee box at Clonmel. Aidan was presenting the Clonmel club with a pennant, a crest of Wicklow Golf Club, to mark the occasion of the clubs affiliation to each other. Aidan is a cousin of Clonmel Golf Club PRO, Donncha Doyle.

MEN’S NOTES

On a week when football thought it coming home before three-putting on the last, golf certainly came home in Clonmel.

The revival of "Open Week" by every yardstick was a huge success with a great mix of visitors and members!! All were complimentary of the challenges on the greens, the variation of the holes on the course and the competition formats.

Quite a few visitors over the week couldn't get over the value for money Clonmel Golf Club has to offer. I think the word is finally getting out about how good we have it at Lyreanearla.

Well done to the Captain, Billy Greene, on a great selection of competitions and to course chairman and staff for a challenging and exquisitely presented golf course.

‘The Week’ opened up with a well sponsored & supported Wynne & Associates Open Singles Followed by Wynne & associates Open Four-Ball. Thanks again to JP for two Great Competitions.

Then we had the novel Blue/Green singles presented by John Kennedy Motors which had 100 plus entries for a midweek competition and fabulous scoring to boot with John Perry coming out on top with a massive 45 pts followed by Mikey Power with another 45pts. Gross was picked up by Dermot Maher with 34 pts. In Fourth with the long-awaited charge of the young guns Michael Buckley with an eye watering 43pts. Visitors Prize going to PJ. Mooney 39pts.

‘Open Week’ closed with "The Coolmore" Champagne scramble and resulted as follows

1st, O. Cooney (18), S. Kane (7) L. Cooney & S. Grant (16) with 106 pts

2nd, K. O’Reilly (5), A. Cooney (4), D. Ryan (17) & L. Foran (17) 104 Pts

3rd, A. Kelly (7), P. Kenny (10), D. O’Meara (10) & N. Walsh (14) 103 Pts

4th, B. Greene (17), B. Lambe (16), D. Gunne (16), A. Johnson (7) 103 Pts (B6)

5th, P. O’Neill (15), M. Buckley (23), J. Franklin (28) & K. Curran (23) 102Pts

Fixtures

Next weekend we host the Dillons “Texaco Open Singles.” Also Midweek Bulmers Open and Woodlock Scaffolding.

Junior Notes

Monday continues very well attended by all categories of junior golf.

Monday 12/7 starting at 8.30 -fourball competition, hi /low where possible. Also 6-hole Scramble for high handicap and beginners. €3 per junior.

Tuesday 13/7-junior foursomes v Tipperary GC. One pair at Clonmel, one pair at Tipperary. 2.40 start.

Fred Daly v Dundrum this week, date to be decided. Best of luck to all our teams.

Coaching continues on Monday and Thursday evenings, classes at 5.30 and 6.30. Book through Pro shop. €3 per junior.

If we can all be mindful of the extra traffic on the course, repairing plug marks is more important now than ever.

CLUB LOTTO

Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results July 10, 2021

Numbers Drawn; 1,13,24,26.

No Jackpot Winner. One Matched 3 winner to receive €100, Catherine Senior

Jackpot will be €3,200 on July 17. Draw between 5pm and 6pm

LADIES NOTES

Results

Wednesday, July 7, Ladies Open a day - 18 Hole Texas Scramble, sponsored by Barlo Motors, Clonmel. 1st Una Burke, Niamh Healy & Susan Morrison - 55.9 nett 2nd Helen Doyle, Geraldine O’Gorman & Sheila O’Keeffe - 59.6 nett Visitors Prize: Phil Whyte, Breda Foley, Marian Power - 63.5 nett.

Fixtures

Saturday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 21 & Wed 21 July - 18 Hole S/F - P.O.Y. - Sponsored by David Barry, PRO, Clonmel Golf Club.

Ladies Open Day - August 4 18 Hole S/F - 3 Person Waltz - sponsored by David Barry, PRO, Clonmel Golf Club.

Diary Dates

Wednesday, August 4: Ladies Open Day 18 Hole - 3 Ball Waltz

Friday, September 3: Hospice Classic Saturday, September 11: Lady Captain’s Day - Lady Captain Christine Hickey.

Sunday, October 3: Ladies Day.