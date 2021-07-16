Ballykisteen lady is the pride of Tipperary golf with two wins in a week

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES GOLF

Results for week ending July 11

Ladies 18 hole weekly stableford, on Tuesday, June 29 and Saturday, June 26 alternate

1st, Catherine English (17) 37pts

2nd, Orla O’Donovan (26) 36pts

3rd, Anne O’Connor (33) 36pts

Tuesday, July 6 and Saturday, July 3 alternate

1st, Catherine English (17) 35pts

2nd, Mary T Real (8) 32pts

3rd, Mary Toomey (26) 28pts

Tuesday, Juny 29, 9-hole weekly stableford

1st, Anne O’Reilly 18pts

2nd, Ann Buckley 18pts

3rd, Claire Riordan 16pts.

Tuesday, July 6, 9 hole weekly stableford

1st, Jane O’Dwyer 15pts

2nd, Anne O’Reilly 11pts

3rd, Breda O’Dwyer 7pts

We will now hold a 9 hole competition every Thursday with Tuesday as the alternative

WEEKLY SCRAMBLE

Congratulations to the winning team of Ann Buckley, Anne O’Reilly & Jane O’Dwyer with a score of 27.5

Our Ladies scramble will be held every Monday night at 6pm. Please be outside the PRO Shop at 5.30pm to organise teams.

Our mixed scramble starts this Friday, July 16 at 5.30pm. Ladies who are interested in playing are asked to put their name on the sheet in the locker room before Thurs 15th July Entry Fee 10

It’s a busy week ahead for all our Ladies Teams who are out in their respective competitions this week. We wish them all the best of luck

Seniors Golf

The qualifying round for the inaugural running of the Kelly Kennedy perpetual Trophy took place last Tuesday 6th July. The following 5 teams will play in the Final on Tuesday 13th July. We would like to thank Larry Kelly and Bernard Kennedy for their generous sponsorship.

Team 1 Paddy Moloney, Nicholas Riordan, John Egan, Michael Grimes.

Team 2 Larry Keane, Michael Fowler, Bernard Hogan, Sean Kennedy

Team 3 John Russell, Mike Murphy, Pat Duggan, Liam Greensmyth

Team 4 Dan McInerney, Michael Kett, Michael Powell, Pat O Connell.

Team 5 Sean Murphy, Pat Kelly Tim Clancy, Tom Givens.

Captain’s Day

Our Captains Day will take place on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. This is a great opportunity for all members both old and new to get together and celebrate the first year of the newly-formed Ballykisteen Golf Club and show support for our new club and its club captain for 2021 Mike Lynch.

The work done by Captain Mike and the committees over the last few months have helped ensure the Golf clubs future and made the transition of the running of the Golf Club a lot smoother and successful.

In Mike's year as Captain we have seen a growth in membership and a rise in green fees that have led the Golf Club to be in a very good position financially going forward. This has not come without a lot of hard work so we encourage everyone to enjoy what promises to be a fantastic two days and show support for our Captain for 2021 Mike Lynch

Inter Club Pierce Purcell

Congratulations to our Pierce Purcell team who defeated Castletroy last Sunday. Home advantage proved vital as we won all 3 matches at home. The final result was 4 matches to 1. We wish the team and the management of Owen O’Keeffe, Tom Holton, Evan McGrath and Chris Madden best of luck in next round.

Club Fundraiser

The next draw for our Club Fundraiser “Split the Pot” will take place next Sunday , July 18 at 7pm. Members are asked to support.

Open Singles

Our Club Professional David will be running an Open Singles Stableford Competition every Wednesday for July, August and September. Entry fee is Visitors €20 and members €7. Bookings can be made at infobkgc@gmail.com or Call 06232117.