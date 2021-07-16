Tops in Tipperary golf - Kathleen wins president's prize at Cahir Park ... again!

Lady Vice Captain Susan Carey presenting her prize to Kathleen Alton ( ladies winner) and Barry McCormack (gents winner) accepting his prize from Mens' Vice-Captain Stephen Flannery.

Mr Neil Carey’s President’s Prize
Despite the poor weather, a great weekend was had at the President’s Prize held between July 9 and 11. The play-off was held on Sunday evening between the showers.
In the ladies section Kathleen Alton was our winner for the second year running. Great shooting Kathleen. In second place was Julie Connolly. The gross prize went to Eleanor Carroll, 3rd to Susan Carey and 4th was Margaret Costello. The prize for leading ladies qualifier was won by Ann O’Brien.
The senior ladies prize was won by Maureen McEvoy.
Well done ladies. Excellent golf.
In the men’s section Evan Barrett was 1st, Ian Halpin was 2nd, The gross prize went to Darren Sweeney playing off plus 2 and 3rd was won by Pat Slattery. 4th went to our men’s captain Francis McCarthy. The leading men’s qualifier prize was won by Marcus Magee.
The Mens seniors prize was won by Jim Cantwell and the junior prize by Dylan Butler. The visitors prize was won by Ger Ward and double congrats to Ger who had a hole in one on the 16th hole. Our past President’s Prize went to Imelda Fitzpatrick.
Well done to everyone and thanks to all who made it an enjoyable weekend.

