Tipperary farm leader says Fair Deal Scheme changes must be done before Dáil rises

Tim Cullinan: Fair Deal Scheme changes must be done before Dáil rises

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

With the Dáil due to rise this week for the summer recess, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said that is it vital that changes to the Fair Deal legislation are passed by the Oireachtas this week.

“We have multiple Government commitments that this legislation would be through the Dáil before the recess. This is the final week before the summer break. Changes to the Bill are due before the Dáil on Wednesday and the Seanad on Thursday, so there cannot be any more delays,” he said.
 
“Farm families who are in this unfair scheme are continuing to see their farm assets run down, making the farm business unviable for the next generation,” he said.
 
The chair of IFA’s Farm Family Committee Caroline Farrell said promise after promise had been made, but no change was yet on the Statute books.
 
“It’s heart-breaking for the families involved. We cannot have any more delays,” she said.

