Nenagh Éire Óg swap shop and summer camps

U19 Hurling: Our U19s lost out to Roscrea in their second round game last week - the score in the game was 1-22 to 2-16 with Jamie Cottrell and Ben West getting the goals. They now play Silvermines in the final group game this Wednesday at 7.30pm in Nenagh

Junior Hurling: The Junior As will play Roscrea in the final group game of the Junior A league. This game is fixed for this Friday at 7.30pm in Roscrea.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was worth €5,900. To be in with a chance to win please play our lotto online through the link on the club website.

Tipperary: Well done to Callan Scully who played in goals for the Tipperary U20 footballers in their Munster Championship win over Limerick last week. We wish Callan and the Tipperary team the best of luck as they take on Waterford on Thursday of this week in the Munster semi final.

Conor Hennessy and Sean Phelan were both part of the Tipperary U20 hurling panel who played Waterford in the U20 Munster semi final last Monday evening.

Best wishes to Barry, Jake and the Tipperary senior hurlers in the Munster final against Limerick on Sunday next in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Cúl Camp: Please complete the health questionnaire each morning of the camp. A number of people still haven’t added “Cúl Camp” to their Foireann profile and will not be allowed to enter if they don’t. It will speed up admission hugely if people can complete it before 9am each morning as completed names are recorded on the roll rather than delaying checking the phone.

Each day the roll call will be taken at the entry to the inside field. There is a fence set up for people to queue in an orderly and socially distant fashion.

Any adults, please wear a face covering at drop off and collection times.

Collections will take place at the same place. We will ask older siblings to bring younger ones out with them. The youngest groups will be last out and handed over to parents. Please be extremely vigilant in the car park. Parking on the road may be necessary also due to the large numbers.

The camp starts at 10am each day and finishes at 2pm. There are two short breaks for the children to have a healthy pack lunch and plenty of water.

Please encourage the children to use the bins provided.

Please ensure the children have raincoats or change of top. Usual equipment for hurling, football - helmet, hurl, shin guards, gumshield, etc.

Any parent that can volunteer to help out please text Niall, anyone with availability for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday would be very welcome.

Swap Shop: Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club will be running a Swap Shop for Éire Óg gear in July. All funds raised will go to The Children's Ark Paediatric Unit at University Hospital, Limerick. Families and players are asked to pull out and wash any club gear that is no longer being used but still in good condition.

Please contact Sinead with any gear you may have for the Swap Shop on 087-6360532. Please attach a label stating the age group/size on each item. No boots or socks please.

Alternatively, gear can be left in the designated tub at the Éire Óg Cúl Camp by Thursday morning. Gear should be in good condition and washed!

The Swap Shop will take place from 1pm to 2pm on Thursday, July 15, at McDonagh Park. Items will go fast!

All interested in taking gear are asked to donate to The Children's Ark Paediatric Unit at University Hospital, Limerick.

All attending are reminded that Covid guidelines must be adhered to