Brilliant work being done by members of the Syrian community in their new community of Tipperary Town

Brilliant work is being done by the local Syrian community, giving back to their new community in Tipperary Town, under the watchful guidance of our Timmy at Knockanrawley Resource Centre. Well done to all involved in a very worthwhile project.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.