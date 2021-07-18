Busy weekend for Tipperary soccer starlets at Cahir AFC

Cahir Park AFC



Results - It was a busy weekend for Cahir Park Academy Teams with Under 7s, 9s & 10s all in action. The under 10s travelled to Thurles to play Peake Villa on Friday evening and had 3 very competitive games. U10 girls had super games travelling to Peake Villa and Clonmel Town also coming to Cahir Park. Super skills were displayed by all girls and confirmed a bright future for girl’s soccer.

U14 girls gave a brilliant display of soccer playing Peake Villa in Cahir Park. Both teams were deadlocked with super defending before Ava McKenna hit the back of the net in the last few minutes with the game ending 1-0 to Cahir.

The Under 9s were at Clonmel Celtic on Sunday morning whilst we hosted Clonmel Town at Under 7s on Sunday afternoon. Well done to all. There were great skills on show from our future stars. Cahir Park Under 10s girls were also in action and they hosted Clonmel Town at Cahir Park last Saturday morning. Cahir Park Under 13s drew 1 all with Clonmel Town on Friday evening.

Golf Classic - Cahir Parks annual Golf Classic takes place on Friday July 16, 2021. For details of entering a team or sponsoring a tee box contact Colm Lonergan. Please have entries in by this Friday July 9.



50/50 Draw - Last week’s winner was Martin Crowe who won €370 in the 50/50 Draw and congratulations to Martin. Tickets are on sale now for €2 each or 3 for €5 and are available in local shops and from committee members. Get your tickets now to be in with a chance of winning in this Fridays 50/50 Draw. Thank you for your continued support.