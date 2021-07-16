Tipperary gardaí issue alert to cyclists to guard against bicycle thieves
The gardaí in Tipperary are asking cyclists to be mindful that opportunistic thieves are on the lookout for valuable bicycles.
This follows the theft of a mountain bike on Kickham Street, Nenagh, last Thursday.
It is understood that the bike was taken from outside the premises where the injured party was working.
Gardaí used CCTV surveillance to identify and subsequently arrest a suspect, who has been charged with theft.
The bike was returned to its owner.
