Tipperary gardaí seize suspected heroin in Nenagh search
The gardaí in Tipperary seized a substance believed to be heroin after a male was searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act at Tyone, Nenagh, last Saturday.
The substance has been sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, property valued at around €300 was stolen from a retail premises at Streame, Nenagh, last Saturday week.
A number of individuals reportedly entered the premises in an incident that is being investigated with the aid of CCTV footage.
A male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Ormond Street, Nenagh, last Monday night.
Another male was arrested for reportedly being drunk and disorderly on Silver Street, Nenagh, on Friday night.
