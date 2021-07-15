Tipperary people can register for special second dose AstraZeneca clinic in Limerick

UL Hospitals Group is inviting anyone in the Mid-West who has received their first dose of Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccination to get their second AZ dose at a special clinic scheduled for the Mid-West Vaccination Centre in Limerick Racecourse this Saturday morning, July 17, from 9am to midday.

The vaccination centre team is running an approved HSE helpline number on 087-9681240 for queries, and people should also contact this number beforehand, 9am-6pm daily, to let us know they will be attending the dedicated AstraZeneca Dose 2 clinic. Anyone attending the clinic should bring with them a photo ID, in the form of a passport, driving licence, public services card or student card, and also their vaccination record card.

With Covid-19 vaccination nationally at an advanced stage – and almost a quarter-million doses have been delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme so far - a number of operational issues have resulted in longer wait times for AZ vaccine appointments, including appointment texts not being received, incorrect numbers, people requesting rescheduled appointments, and DNAs (Did Not Attend).

Given the concerns about the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 and a fourth wave of Covid-19, UL Hospitals Group is working to ensure that anyone who has not yet received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be given an opportunity to receive it at this dedicated clinic this weekend.

The dedicated AstraZeneca Dose 2 clinic at Limerick Racecourse on Saturday is strictly for those people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at any hospital or vaccination centre in the Mid-West. No other vaccines, or first dose AstraZeneca vaccines, will be administered at this clinic.

Meanwhile, to close of business on Tuesday, July 13, there have been 248,994 vaccines administered by the UL Hospitals Group Covid-19 vaccination programme since it began on January 4.

Vaccines have been delivered to healthcare workers, residents and staff of nursing homes, and patients in the various cohorts and age groups. This figure does not include the vaccination work undertaken by Mid-West Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service, general practitioners and pharmacists.

The regional total for the UL Hospitals Group Covid-19 vaccination programme last week was 23,090 doses, composed of 11,692 vaccines administered in Limerick Racecourse; 5,904 in the West County, Ennis; and 5,494 in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

With registration for the 30-34 age group now opened, preparations are also being made nationally for the opening of the registration portal for 25s-29s towards the end of this week.

In the Mid-West, UL Hospitals Group Covid-19 vaccination teams continue working to ensure that everyone in the region receives a vaccine, in line with national guidance on Covid-19 vaccination.

Anyone with a query about their vaccine can contact the national helpline on 1850-241850.