Tipperary County Council warned against 'sleepwalking' in development plan

A Tipperary county councillor has warned that the local council is “sleepwalking” into its new County Development Plan, which, he says, is “not fit for purpose” in post-Covid times.

With a review of the NDP imminent, Cllr Seamus Morris said that it was his long held view that the population projections used for the original NDP and given statutory rights were now “unsound and legally weak” as they were proposed in pre-Covid times where the plan was to continue to pack people into cities.

“Post-Covid Ireland is a very different world where up to 30% of our workers will now be working from home and in our case, this has created a massive movement of people to Tipperary which is shown up in the rise in house prices. In my eyes this throws the who legality of the NDP into question,” he said in a submission to the council.

Cllr Morris said that he hoped the council would do everything in its power to protect our major assets, particularly our tourism assets, describing Lough Derg as the “golden goose of our economy”.

He said that Tipperary County Council should insist that its protection be prioritised along with the protections in place under the European Water Framework Directive (WFD).

Cllr Morris also highlighted the GAA’s concern over Tipperary not having any full length all-weather flood-lit pitch. He has asked that the Nenagh Éire Óg site at Streame, with its location just off the motorway, be put into the council’s role for the town as a regional centre for all-weather sports which could take in schools, college and all other GAA games, adding to the other major national and international sporting facilities in the area.

With the ongoing housing crisis, he said that there should be no serviced land dezoned and all ranges of options should be looked at to maximise housing options, including the use of timber-based structures, grants towards overshop residences, and independent living / retirement villages for the elderly.

“I feel that it is vital that Tipperary identifies and uses key sites to provide affordable rental and affordable houses,” he said.