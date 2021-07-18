Two fat ladies and a novelty for the Bank Holiday Weekend in Tipperary

Eyes down for new Drive-in Bingo fun on Bank Holiday Monday, August 2 in Golden
Monster Drive in Bingo at Golden
Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club will host a Monster Drive in Bingo on Bank Holiday Monday August 2.
Time 3pm with gates open from 1.30pm.
Books usual price and over €4000 in prizes will be given out on the day. A definite date for your diary.
