A Tipperary Lotto was won last week - Good luck to Jean

Congratulations to Jean Ryan, Knockavilla on scooping €4,500 in the Cappawhite Lotto jackpot last week.
More luck to Jean
Congratulations to Jean Ryan, Knockavilla on scooping €4,500 in the Cappawhite Lotto jackpot last week.
Spend it well Jean.
More News
Congratulations to Jean Ryan, Knockavilla on scooping €4,500 in the Cappawhite Lotto jackpot last week.
The Blue Sessions mini festival at the home of Joanna Ryan-Purcell was a no-alcohol event and created a relaxed easy atmosphere
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.