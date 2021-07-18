The village is proud of you - our Tipperary boys are into a Munster final

Kilsheelan/Kilcash boys into Munster final with Tipperary
INTO MUNSTER FINAL
Well done to the Kilsheelan/Kilcash boys on the county County football panel on recent wins over Limerick and Waterford. They are now into the Munster final against Cork. Well done to Emmet, Billy, Barry and Jason.
Congratulations also to the U17 football team on winning the County League U17A final in New Inn defeating JK Brackens on a scoreline of 2-12 to 2-7,
The County Board Draw is now drawing to a close with one draw remaining for the 20/21 season.
Details of a new draw will issue shortly, many thanks to everyone who has generously supported our club through their kind support, much appreciated.
Wishing Johnny Fitzpatrick a speedy recovery from his recent surgery, Johnny has been a loyal supporter, player and administrator over many years.
More News
Congratulations to Jean Ryan, Knockavilla on scooping €4,500 in the Cappawhite Lotto jackpot last week.
The Blue Sessions mini festival at the home of Joanna Ryan-Purcell was a no-alcohol event and created a relaxed easy atmosphere
