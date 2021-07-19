Public asked to view vital Tipperary County Development Plan

Tipperary county council is in the midst of developing its vital county development plan, and is inviting the public to make submissions and suggestions on a document that could determine the course of people’s lives for years to come.

In sporting parlance, the plan is very much at its draft stage, and it’s “not even half time” in terms of its completion and adoption, explained County CEO Joe McGrath.



“The plan ensures the future economic development of Tipperary and it’s important that any plan would draw strength from the support it draws from its communities,” he said. “The elected members have been extremely active on this plan as a draft over the last number of weeks. There’s been a huge number of workshops and huge input.”



Topics of huge concern include one-off housing and so-called ‘ribbon development’, the preservation of rural areas, and regional roads.



“We would encourage all of the public - this is now your opportunity to have your say,” said Mr McGrath. “Your submissions will be considered, and they will be considered in detail.”

Engineers, architects, and other members of the public with specialist knowledge are especially encouraged to make their voices heard.



The public consultation process will start on July 30, for a ten-week period.

In her first duty as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary Co Council, Cllr Marie Murphy commended the plan to the members.



“The search for perfection is the enemy of progress,” she said. The draft plan was proposed by Cllr Roger Kennedy, and seconded by Cllr Phyll Bugler.



Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said that the Council needs to listen to the public and adjust the plan accordingly.



“The issues that come up for this county development plan, are the issues that have raised most problems with the last county development plan.”



A process whereby changes could be made before, is now gone. “Let it out to the public, but if an issue comes in strong, it has to be dealt with before we go any further.”

Cllr Seamus Morris said they were told that the plan would protect the environment. “But yet, there’s nothing in there to protect Lough Derg.”



Cllr Michéal Anglim said the plan seemed to be too restrictive in relation to regional roads.



Cllr Máirín McGrath said that for people “born and bred in the countryside, like me” - now is the time to change the rules around ribbon development, to make it easier for young people to build houses in the countryside.



Cllr Joe Hannigan said the plan should address the rising cost of housing.



Cllr Sean Ryan said the plan should be extensively advertised in local media. “If we do that, I think things like ribbon development, strategic routes - people will understand.”



Cllr Micheal Lowry said there’s a suspicion “out there” that the plan will close down rural housing. “We want to ensure that the people we represent have an opportunity to build not only a house, but a life for themselves and their families, in areas where they were born and raised.” The Council needs to “break the cycle of bad planning over the last 40 years,” added Cllr Lowry.