Valerie showed the Horgans how in sun-blessed Tipperary golf classic

Picture above: Rockwell Rovers GAA Club held a very successful golf classic at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club (Dundrum) last Friday and Saturday. Pictured at the presentation of the hamper to the raffle winner were: Billy O’Keeffe, Cormac Ryan and John Hally with Brian Slattery, winner of the hamper. The hamper was kindly sponsored by Morrissey’s Super Valu, Cashel.

GOLF CLASSIC WINNERS

What fabulous sunshine and fun was had in Dundrum House Golf club at our Golf classic last weekend.

A big thank you to Jeff Leo, Michelle Crowe, Richard Nolan, Marion O’Riordan, all the Golf Team and staff at Dundrum House Hotel for their efficiency and having their golf course in “Tipp top” shape.

Thanks to all the teams that played and all those that sponsored tee boxes.

Check out Rockwell Rovers Facebook page for pics taken from the occasion by Elaine Cummins and Tadhg Mohally.

Thanks to all our sponsors especially our main sponsor Eoin Shine Electrical, New Inn. Finally, but not least well done to the organising committee and all who volunteered, special mention to Cormac Ryan, Geraldine Cleary and Adrian O’Dwyer who put in trojan work over the two days.

We are hoping to make this an annual event, looking forward to it already!

The results are as follows:

1st: Valerie Mackey, Richard Horgan, Lauryn Horgan and Niall Horgan

2nd: Alan Horgan, Colm Noonan, Joanne Collins and Fionnuala Fenton

3rd: Eoin O’Gorman, Dinny Brown, Kieran Heaney and John Kennedy

4th Seanie O’Donoughue, PJ Mooney, Billy Mulcaire and Eddie O’Meara

1st Ladies Team: Margaret O’Connell, Geraldine Ryan, Annette Murphy and Anne Grace

Gent’s Longest Drive: David Brabston, Brian Sheehy. Lady’s Longest Drive: Breda Hickey, Lauryn Horgan. Juvenile Longest Drive: McKayla O’Dwyer, Adam Skeffington

Nearest the pin: Colm Noonan, Adrian O’Dwyer, Richard O’Keeffe.

Hamper winner: Brian Slattery. Well done to all our winners.