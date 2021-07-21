Cllr Morris raises questions for Tipperary County Council around property tax

Tipperary County Council has been called upon by a Nenagh councillor to answer a number of questions surrounding the Local Property Tax.

Independent Cllr Seamus Morris, who voted for the new Local Property Tax rate last Friday, has said in a statement that in 2014 a procedure was put in place whereby counties that required additional funding from the equalisation fund to bring counties back to their previous funding levels before 2014.

He would now like to know how does Tipperary county council apply for this funding.

He has also asked the council to outline to him what the procedure was for applying for it.

The Nenagh-based councillor also wants to know what basis was used to calculate previous funding levels.

He is further asking the council to supply him with how much has been applied for each year since the equalisation fund was set up, and how much money had been granted each year since 2014.

Cllr Morris is also asking the council to inform him if there had been a shortfall on what had been requested each year since 2014, and if there had been a shortfall what was the explanation for the shortfall.