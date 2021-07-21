Tipperary gardaí deal with number of incidents in Roscrea

An Garda Síochána provides advice to Victims of Coercive Control
The gardaí in Roscrea had to deal with a number of public order incidences earlier this week.
An individual was arrested on suspicion of breaching public order at Benamore on Monday evening of this week.
At 1am on Monday a male was arrested for an alleged similar breach at Newline, Roscrea.
More News
2016: Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin TD, Jackie Cahill TD and the Dr. Sean McCarthy, a native of New Inn, who passed recently.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.