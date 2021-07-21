Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Tipperary TD welcomes Seanad amendments to Climate Bill

Tipperary TD welcomes Seanad amendments to Climate Bill

Deputy Jackie Cahill: welcomed amendments to Climate Bill

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has welcomed amendments to the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill that were proposed by the Seanad.

The amendments, which were discussed in the Dáil last week, would bring about more fairness for farming families and rural Ireland, he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD highlighted the omission from the Bill of a separate budget for biogenic methane.

“In my view, that’s essential. There are commentators out there who say that this country doesn’t have a responsibility to produce food. We feed around 60 million people for a country of our size.

“I say most emphatically that we have a moral responsibility to produce food. While we’re in an affluent society, a lot of the world is starving - 860 million people around the world are starving and another two billion have an inadequate diet. We can produce food more sustainably than anyone else in the world so we have a moral responsibility to that,” he said.

Deputy Cahill described the situation where the blanket ban on peat harvesting was resulting in the same product being imported from Estonia as “madness”.

He also said that afforestation had a “vital role” to play in reaching carbon reduction targets by 2030.

“Last week only five licences were issues for afforestation. If you take over the last five years the targets we have missed for afforestation, in the lifetime of those forests, they would have sequestered 75 million tonnes of carbon,” he said. “We have to increase the number of licences issued.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie