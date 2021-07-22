Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Speeding motorist on Tipperary M7 was 'under orders' to deliver car

Speeding motorist on Tipperary M7 was 'under orders' to deliver car

Speeding motorist on Tipperary M7 was 'under orders' to deliver car

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

A motorist who was travelling at 181km/h on the motorway oustide Nenagh was “given a “break” by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh when she reduced a charge of dangerous driving to careless driving.

Gareth O’Donovan of 41 Beneavin Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 11, pleaded to the offence at Clashnevin, Nenagh, on September 9, 2020.

The court was told that Mr O’Donovan offered no explanation other than he was taking the car to Limerick for his employer.

Mr O’Donovan, 21, told the court that he had been “under orders” by his employer to get the car to Limerick by a specific time. He understood that there had been an obligation to do it safely.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that while his client had been doing an “extraordinary speed, thankfully there had been no accident”.

He appealed to Judge MacGrath not to disqualify his client.

“You are testing the court to reduce it to careless driving,” said the judge. “It was an extremely high speed, but what is in his favour is there was no traffic issue and he stopped for Garda Rabbitte.”

She said she was concerned about the speed and asked Mr O’Donovan to give an undertaking to stay within the speed limit.

“I am giving you a break and you better not abuse it,” she said, fining the defendant €250.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie