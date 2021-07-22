Tipperary football legend wins Vice Captain's Prize at Slievenamon Golf Club

CHOCK FULL OF COMPETITIONS

Another busy week at Slievenamon, with golfers coming out to the Club in droves as they take advantage of the fine weather to get in a few rounds, while Paul Kenny nurtures and nourishes the greens to ensure they don’t wilt under the molten sky.

The calendar is now chock full of competitions, with the new mixed competition on Monday nights providing lots of fun as well as some great golf.

In the same week the R & A launched its #FOREanyone campaign to encourage more ladies and girls into golf, the ladies at Slievenamon had a great week.

First off, we had the McGarry Cup competition, which was won by Ann O’Dea, a true lady and a very popular winner.

Then at the weekend, we had our ladies teams teeing off against Thurles in the quarter-finals of the Minor Cup and the Challenge Cup.

Our Minor Cup team emerged victorious after a bruising contest with Thurles and are now readying themselves for the semi-finals. Thurles got the better of our Challenge Cup team, but still our girls put in a fantastic display.

It was a great day all told and everyone performed with true heart.

Both teams are a true testament to the spirit of generosity and collegiality that is a hallmark of our ladies club, and epitomised by Lady Captain Teresa O'Brien.



Vice-Captain’s Prize

The other big competition last weekend was the Vice Captain's Prize, which saw an excellent turnout in support of Tony Condon and some fantastic golf played, with GAA legend Denis (Dinny) Burke emerging victorious from a very competitive field.

Form is temporary but class is permanent. Well done to Dinny.



RESULTS

GENTS CLUB

Men's Vice Captains Prize held on Saturday and Sunday, July 10 and 11

Overal Winner , Denis Burke, 45 (10)

Gross, Paul Wynne, 37 (8)

2nd, Rory Doherty, 45 (20)

3rd, James Lonergan, 43 (26)

4th, Danny Keogh, 43 (18)

Slievenamon Open Qualifier on Friday, July 9

Overall Winner, Kieran O'Dwyer, 45 (29)

2nd, Ciaran Bolton, 38 (18)

3rd, John J Kelly, 38 (12)

4th , Jackie O'Dwyer, 36 (27) C/B Last 6

Ann O’Dea being presented with the McGarry Cup by Pat McGarry following her win at Slievenamon Golf Club recently



LADIES CLUB

McGarry Cup held on July 11 and 13

1st, Ann O’Dea, 63 (34)

2nd, Margo Condon, 64 (28)

3rd, Teresa O’Brien, 67 (28)

Gross , Majella Smyth, 91 (21)

Front 9, Marian Power, 44 (25)

Back 9, Ellen O’Connor, 46 (20)

12 Hole Stableford on July 15

1st, Ellen O'Connor, 28 (13)

2nd, Kathleen Strang, 27 (28)