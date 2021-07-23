Silver for Carrick-on-Suir athletie in Tipperary Novice B Road Championship

Carrick on Suir AC athletes. Back row: Miguel Ponce De Leon, Eddie Flynn, Eugene O’Keeffe. Front: row: Keith Fraher, Tim Treacy and Liam Fielding
The 2021 Tipperary County Novice B road championships took place at Templemore on Wednesday evening, July 14, on a bright, warm and sunny evening.
Tim Treacy put up a good fight at the top of field for all of the race and was rewarded with second place, winning an individual silver medal.
In doing so he led the team to second place, the scoring team made of Tim Treacy second in 21:26, Eddy Flynn fifth 22:08 and Eugene O’Keeffe seventh in 22:21, all winning a team silver medal each on 14 points.
The Mooreabbey Milers team finished first on 11 points.
Well done to Liam Fielding 9th in 22:38, Miguel Ponce De Leon in 24:14 and Keith Fraher in 24:24, who completed the team, all ran very well.
The top three finishers were Sean Landers, Mooreabbey Milers 21:17, Tim Tracey Carrick-on-Suir AC 21:26 and Peter Madden, Templemore AC 21:35.
Well done to all.
