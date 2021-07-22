Tipperary's effort falls short in Munster football final against classy Cork outfit

Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Championship Final



TIPPERARY 3-10

CORK 3-20



Cork regained the Munster Under 20 football championship with victory over Tipperary at Semple Stadium this evening, the Rebels running out deserving 10 points winners in the end.

Buoyed by their thrilling semi-final win over reigning champions Kerry a week ago, Cork were expected to triumph and in the end they did having too much class, physical presence and experience for a brave Tipperary side who never gave up the ghost and battled to the end.



Seven points up at the interval, Cork kicked on again after the break scoring 1-2 inside six minutes to stretch that advantage, their goal a superb solo by half time sub Sean McDonnell.

But credit to Tipperary they never threw in the towel even at being 12 down and two points in a row from Emmet Butler and Kevin Grogan kept them ticking over.

They rattled Cork once again soon afterwards with their third goal of the evening when Sean O’Connor had his second green flag, played in by a pass from Ben Comerford.

The game was back to 10 points now, the margin it would be at the end, the sides hitting five points apiece over the closing quarter, Tipp scores coming from two Cathal Deely points, along with others form Ryan Ryan and a pair of frees from captain Sean O’Connor.

But Cork were in complete control at all stages with some excellent talent on display for the winners, none more so that David Buckley who finished the evening with a personal tally of 10 points in a lethal full forward line that bagged 1-16 over the hour.

In defeat there is plenty for Tipperary to take from this campaign. Welcome wins over Limerick and Waterford have stemmed a worrying tide for Tipperary underage football, and a return to a provincial final at this age group, their first since the 2015 victory, is also a plus. Scoring 3-10 against Cork indicates that Paddy Christie and David Power have some new talent emerging also, and while the county will be disappointed with the result tonight, the team can hold their heads high for a fine display even in defeat.

FIRST HALF



An haul of 1-5 without reply for Cork in the closing 10 minutes of the opening half put a look on the scoreline that a brave Tipperary effort scarcely deserved after a battling first half from Paddy Christie’s side.

Tipperary had taken the game to the red hot favourites and two goals inside the opening 10 minutes from Sean O’Connor and Jamie Holloway had the Premier County leading 2-1 to 0-4 and very much in with a shout.

Cork had started in a hurry with three points inside four minutes but Tipperary responded with a well worked goal in the sixth minute following a move involving Ben Comerford and Kevin Grogan before captain Sean O’Connor finished superbly.

Four minutes later a similar move through the middle involving Conor Cadell, Ben Comerford and Ryan Walsh was clinically finished by Jamie Holloway and Tipp had Cork stunned. In between Ryan Walsh had a sweet point.

But Cork, to their credit, didn’t panic and tipped away at the deficit and were level by the 22nd minute with David Buckley at corner forward proving a thorn in the side of the Tipperary defenders - he was to finish the opening half with six points, including four from play.

Cork had gone two ahead before they got the goal they were always threatening. A poor kick out that went out over the sideline was quickly recycled and a one-two involving Diarmaid Phelan and Dara Dorgan sent the roving full-back Phelan through the middle. The Tipperary defenders backed away and Phelan kept going to blast the goal that put his side 1-11 to 2-3 clear and well on the way.

Two late points for the visitors gave them a seven points interval lead, worryingly Tipp had not scored since the 19th minute with the second of Kevin Grogan’s long range frees.

It did not look good for the break.



TIPPERARY:



Callan Scully, Nenagh Eire Og, Sean Daly, Grangemockler/Ballyneale, Tadhg Condon, Clonmel Commercials, Brian McKeown, Moyle Rovers, Emmet Butler, Kilsheelan/Kilcashe, Billy O’Connor, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Leon Kennedy, Grangemockler/Ballyneale, Cathal Deely, Clonmel Commercials, Kevin Grogan, Cahir, Conor Cadell, JK Bracken, Ryan Walsh, Fethard, Jamie Holloway, Carrick Swans, Mark O’Connor, Clonmel Commercials, Barry Kehoe, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Sean O’Connor, Clonmel Commercials.



Subs: Cian O’Mahony, Ardfinnan, Ben Comerford, Grangemockler/Ballyneale, 18 Kieran Costello, Thurles Sarsfields, Jamie Duncan, Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams, Christy English, Ballyporeen, Jake Kiely, Cahir, Mikie Lyons, Grangemockler/Ballyneale, Conor McGrath, Loughmore/Castleiney, Matthew Power, Ballina.



CORK:

Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig); Colm O’Donovan (Newcestown), Diarmaud Phelan (Aghada), Conor McGoldrick (Éire Óg); Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Darragh Cashman (Millstreet); Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Evan Cooke (Ballincollig); Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), Niall Hartnett (Douglas); Dara Dorgan (Ballincollig), Colin Walsh (Kanturk), David Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: Cian O’Leary (Douglas), Neil Lordan (Ballinora), Darragh Holland (Argideen Rangers), Luke Horgan (Nemo Rangers), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), Eoghan Nash (Douglas), Sean O’Sullivan (Adrigole), Michael O’Neill (Buttevant), Sean McDonnell (Mallow).