23/07/2021

Proud Tipperary connection to All-Ireland Minor win for Derry over Kerry

Proud Tipperary connection to All-Ireland Minor win for Derry over Kerry

Derry's Lachlan Murray proudly holds the All-Ireland Minor Football championship trophy after Derry's win over Kerry in the final.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

When Derry were capturing their first All-Ireland minor football title since 2002, with victory over Kerry at O’Connor Park, Tullamore, recently - the delayed 2020 final - there was a strong County Tipperary connection to the successful Derry team.
Lining out at full-forward for the Oak Leaf County on the day was none other than Lachlan Murray, whose mother Catherine is the daughter of the late John and Bridget Cleary from Graigaheesha, Gortnahoe, and his proud uncle is Dick Goldsboro from Ballingarry.
In what was a thrilling All-Ireland final that could have gone either way, Lachlan played a huge part in bringing the cup over the border scoring 1-2 to help Derry overcome Kerry on a full-time scoreline of 2-12 to 1-14.
Lachlann wouldn’t be the first from that neck of the woods in Tipperary to line out for Derry, as John O'Dwyer, an uncle of the current Tipperary forward, John ‘Bubbles’ O'Dwyer, played senior hurling, with Derry for a number of years.
All in the Premier County join in congratulating Lachlan and his team mates on their wonderful achievement.

