Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Tipperary farm leader dismisses ministers' comments on forestry as 'spin'

Tipperary farm leader dismisses ministers' comments on forestry as 'spin'

Deputy Martin Browne with Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chair; Tim Cullinan, IFA president, and Padraig Stapleton, North Tipperary IFA forestry chair, at the protest

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Farmers with forestry have dismissed as “spin” the comments made by Ministers following IFA’s protest on the forest licence crisis last week, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan.

The Toomevara farmer said that it was “utterly disingenuous” of both Minister McConalogue and Junior Minister Hackett to say they had some good news for farmers.

“They told us nothing new. We protested because of the deep frustration over Government inaction. We need emergency legislation to give farmers licences for forest roads and thinning operations,” he said.

IFA farm forestry chairman Vincent Nally said there were over 6,000 licences in the backlog, with farmers waiting in excess of two years to get a licence to thin or manage their forests.
“There is no good news in this. We need targets and we need a guarantee from both Ministers that the backlog will be cleared by the end of the year,” he said.
“Until we get this guarantee, farmers will maintain the campaign and we will escalate our action,” he said.

Mr Nally said that comments from the Ministers highlighted the disconnect between the Government and forest owners.

“Our forests are being devalued while we wait for the Government to commission review after review. We have had enough. The spin being put out to deflect from the crisis in the sector will not wash with farmers,” he said.

He said comparing licence output to 2020, one of the worst years since farmers started planting, did not inspire much confidence for the future of forestry in Ireland.

The Department’s dashboard shows that only 12 licences were issued to private forest owners up to last week (five afforestation, six forest roads and 1 felling licences). If this rate of approval continues for a month would only see 50 licences issue to private owners.

Meanwhile, Tipperary TD Martin Browne met members of Tipperary IFA who were demonstrating outside the Convention Centre in Dublin about how foresters were being let down through what he said was a malfunctioning licensing system.

“I have continued to raise this issue, and a range of others at the Agriculture Committee and in the Dáil,” he said.

The Cashel TD said that from the discussions that he had with Junior Minister Pippa Hackett, and with officials from the Department, he had formed the view that in many ways, they had been avoiding the real issues that were facing workers in this sector on a daily basis.

“Very lengthy licensing backlogs, an overly bureaucratic system, Ash Dieback and a very poor Ash Dieback (RUS) scheme are among the issues that need immediate attention,” said the Sinn Féin TD.

He said that while some moves had been made to deal with the licensing system, reform was moving too slowly, and the forestry sector had to continue navigating an overly bureaucratic and poorly functioning system.

“Our foresters have been experiencing these problems for years and the industry is now in crisis,” he said.

He pointed out that these obstacles will also affect the Government’s own commitments in the Climate Action Plan to plant an additional 8000 hectares per year - a target that will be unachievable given the problems the sector faces.

Deputy Browne said that he will continue to pressure Ministers McConalogue and Deputy Hackett to listen to and deliver upon the needs of the industry which had so much to offer in terms of produce, jobs and forestry’s contribution to climate action measures.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie