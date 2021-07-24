Tipperary-based Herdwatch signs deal with UCD

Herdwatch, the leading farm management solution in the UK and Ireland, has partnered with University College Dublin, through the AgTechUCD Innovation Centre, on the launch of a new accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage AgTech and FoodTech start-up companies.

The AgTechUCD “Agccelerator” Programme is an intensive 12-week programme that includes dedicated business development workshops, investor readiness training, mentoring from AgTech and FoodTech experts and business advisors, and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The programme, which begins in September, will see all participating start-ups pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding in a number of award categories.

As gold partners in the programme, Herdwatch will provide financial and mentoring support to participating start-ups enabling them to increase their visibility and attract new customers and investors and to develop new partnerships.

Herdwatch, based in Roscrea, is a true Irish success story in the agtech sector, having become the number one farm management software across Ireland and the UK since it was launched seven years ago as part of FRS Farm Relief Service.

Since then it has reached an impressive 15,000 farmers, delivering a simple, easy to use and reliable app which saves farmers an average of three hours a week on paperwork.

Herdwatch CEO and Co-Founder, Fabien Peyaud, said: “Having a number of UCD alumni on the team, including our head of innovation James Greevy, we are very excited to partner with AgTechUCD on this programme and support continuous innovation in the sector with the ultimate goal to make farmers’ lives easier and more sustainable.”

The programme concludes in early-December when all participating start-ups will pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding in a number of award categories.

Visit blog.herdwatch. com/ucd or www.ucd.ie/innovation/ agtechucd-agccelerator- programme/