Tipperary farmer receives honorary life membership of IFA

Silvermines farmer Michael Kennedy is presented with his honorary life membership of the IFA
Tim Cullinan IFA president, presented honorary life membership to Michael Kennedy for his hard work and dedication to the association at Silvermines IFA Branch outdoor agm on the farm of Michael Gleeson, branch chairman.
There was a great attendance at the well organised agm. Guest speaker Mr Cullinan updated members on the CAP proposals, climate action, nitrates action plan, rural security and commodity reports.
Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chairperson was delighted with the discussion and feedback on the main issues of concern to farmers.
Pictured, back, from left, Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary chairperson; Michael Gleeson, branch chairman; William Moloney, branch secretary; front, Alice Kennedy, who received a bouquet of flowers; Michael Kennedy and Tim Cullinan, IFA president
More News
Grainne Dwyer is on the Irish senior women's basketball team that has reached the final of the the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries in Nicosia, Cyprus
Urgent need to provide simplification and extension of financial support packages for music and entertainment industry
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.