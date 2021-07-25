Search our Archive

25/07/2021

Tipperary farmer receives honorary life membership of IFA

Tipperary farmer receives honorary life membership of IFA

Silvermines farmer Michael Kennedy is presented with his honorary life membership of the IFA

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tim Cullinan IFA president, presented honorary life membership to Michael Kennedy for his hard work and dedication to the association at Silvermines IFA Branch outdoor agm on the farm of Michael Gleeson, branch chairman.

There was a great attendance at the well organised agm. Guest speaker Mr Cullinan updated members on the CAP proposals, climate action, nitrates action plan, rural security and commodity reports.

Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chairperson was delighted with the discussion and feedback on the main issues of concern to farmers.

Pictured, back, from left, Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary chairperson; Michael Gleeson, branch chairman; William Moloney, branch secretary; front, Alice Kennedy, who received a bouquet of flowers; Michael Kennedy and Tim Cullinan, IFA president

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie