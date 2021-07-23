Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Call for action to tackle flooding on Tipperary's Shannon callows

Call for action to tackle flooding on Tipperary's Shannon callows

Call for action to tackle flooding on Tipperary's Shannon callows

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Farmers want the OPW to manage the water levels on the River Shannon by dropping the water levels, while ensuring that it doesn’t cause problems further downstream, according to IFA Connacht chair Pat Murphy.

A delegation from IFA visited some of the Shannon Callows, part of which cover North Tipperary, where there is a large amount of hay and silage not yet harvested due to wet weather conditions.

“The crops on the Shannon Callows make up a substantial portion of winter fodder and are extremely important for farmers.

"To avoid substantial crop losses, farmers need the Minister to take immediate control of the situation and ensure the water levels are managed appropriately,” said Mr Murphy.

