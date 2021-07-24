It's not exactly rugby weather but one Tipperary club are back at it!

BACK INTO TRAINING

It doesn’t feel like typical rugby weather but Clonmel Rugby Club's 1st XV, 2nd XV and Under-20s have been back in training for the past few weeks.

It has been quite a while since these players experienced full-contact rugby so the focus at present is on strength and conditioning training – the contact will come soon enough! We’ve all had a lot of time to reflect during the pandemic – perhaps you have considered taking up rugby? Why not give it a try, you will be most welcome at the club.

Every season commences with cup games in various Munster competitions and these will be ideal preparation for the real meat of the season, which will be the league. Clonmel RFC, of course, now plays in the Energia All Ireland League (AIL) which entails a serious level of rugby. We have not been out of place at this higher level and the club is very optimistic about the coming season.

Our first outing in the league will be an away trip to Sunday’s Well on Saturday, October 2 and that is followed on Saturday, October 9 by a home game against Bangor. The default kick-off times for men’s games will be 2.30pm on Saturdays.

The IRFU has decided on an 18-game season, which will run until April 9, 2022. It has been a long wait but we’re nearly there. We look forward to seeing all our supporters back in the club.

We hope to keep all our friends and supporters informed of club activities through these pages and one can always check our website at www.clonmelrfc.ie. Noel Cunningham will update all concerned on what is planned for the underage sections so watch this space and check the club website. As stated, the club is dependent on your generosity and support so we sincerely hope that you can support our golf classic.

If you’re not the golfing type, you can always support our club lotto. Thank you for this.