‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’ is launched

Tipp Town Enhancement Group have launched a new Painting Scheme 2021 which proposed to provide a visual impact by ‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’ with the support of Crown Paints.

With the support of the Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force, the aim is to improve the appearance of the buildings and to bring pride back to our town.

Guidelines for the project have been formalised and agreed by the participating businesses and grant support has been approved through the existing Painting and Enhancement Scheme with Tipperary County Council.

Additional funding support for the initiative is being provided by Tipperary Credit Union. Pierse Motors have come on board with branding support as have Munster Advertising.

‘Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour’ is supported by Crown Paints and by their Tipperary Town stockists; Tipperary Co-operative, O’Brien Street, Tipperary and Joe Whelan’s, Main Street, Tipperary.

Crown Paints state that they are very excited to partner with Tipp Town Enhancement Group and the two local stockists on this enhancement project. “We believe the bespoke colour palette created by our Colour Specialist Kathryn Lloyd, will bring a new vibrancy and rejuvenation to the streets of the town and achieve the committee’s goal of Crowning Tipperary Town with Colour” - Ken Kinsella Regional Sales Manager for Crown Paints.

The Enhancement Group has met with great enthusiasm for the project and says there is a lot of excitement as everyone looks forward to fresh and vibrant colour schemes on homes and shop fronts in Tipperary Town.

Tipperary Co-operative in association with Crown Paints also says it is delighted to support this project. “It is great to see local businesses come together to rejuvenate the town by adding a splash of colour. This initiative will improve the streetscape and public realm of our town and the benefits will be seen by both the residents of our community and by visitors. Our involvement is recognition of the support of the wider Tipperary community towards Tipperary Co-operative over many years.”