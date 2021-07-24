Search our Archive

24/07/2021

Tipperary Library Service receives Right to Read Award 2020

Cllr Marie Murphy, Damien Dullaghan, Ann Marie Brophy, Ann Tuohy Picture: Maria Taylor

Cllr Marie Murphy, Damien Dullaghan, Ann Marie Brophy, Ann Tuohy Picture: Maria Taylor

Reporter:

Anne O'Grady

In recognition of the implementation of the core programme of Right to Read literacy support services in 2020, Tipperary County Council Library Service has been awarded the Right to Read Award 2020 by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This is in recognition of the standard at which the library service provides literacy and reading supports to families, children, schools and pre-schools in Co. Tipperary through our 12 libraries, the Schools Department and the School Mobile. 2020 was a year like no other, and brought unique challenges as we adjusted to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on library activities.

However, library service staff were quick to adapt to online delivery, including learning how to film and edit videos, and Zooming into classrooms around the county.

We overcame the challenges and successfully ran activities under the Right to Read programme, which includes Spring into Storytime, Summer Stars, Children’s Book Festival and Family Time at Your Library.

Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, congratulated the Library Service on receipt of the award and said “throughout the pandemic, the Library Service has continued to promote a culture of reading, and has responded to the needs of children, families and schools in Co. Tipperary.”

In 2021, we will continue to grow our events programme, incorporating online and in-person events when possible. So, watch out for great, free events and programmes to help your family enjoy reading and learning!

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the Library Service is currently offering lending and remote printing services only in our libraries.
For the latest opening hours and news, visit www.tipperarylibraries.ie.

