Templemore Lions Club Street Project

Ragnall, who lives in Drom, beginning to powerwash the boxes
During the coming week we should see our Street Painting project become a reality, the idea being to help bring some art and colour to our town's Main Street.
One evening recently, to get things moving, Raghnal Cagney of 'Sequoia Cleaning' arrived in town following his day's work and he proceeded to clean all of the boxes.
When all that work was finished Ragnall, unbelievably refused any payment as he appreciated the project he was working on was for the good of the community and this was his contribution..How about that ! Many, many thanks Raghnal.
If you wish to make a contribution to help defray costs, we ask that you click in to our Go Fund Me appeal on our Templemore Lions Club Facebook page, or contact our Treasurer Tom Kenny Richmond. 086-3831929. All donations will be gratefully received.
