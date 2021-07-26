Tipperary people advised Limerick Hospital ED experiencing high numbers

THE Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick is busy managing very high attendances, and members of the public are being advised to consider all alternative care options before attending ED.

People with less urgent complaints are advised to expect long delays at the ED, and should first consider the group's Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED, which continues to experience record presentations.

In the 24 hours to 8am on July 25, 249 people presented at ED. Over the past five days, the average attendance has been 252, with a mid-week high on Wednesday of 274. This is far in excess of the 195 average daily presentation figure in the last full year pre-pandemic (2019).

The exceptionally high level of emergency presentations and admissions UHL reflects the experience at hospitals across the country. As part of its escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway.

The group is reminding members of the public that its Injury Units are open seven days a week, including bank holiday Monday. Injury Units in Ennis Hospital and Nenagh Hospital are open from 8am to 8pm and St John’s Hospital from 8am to 7pm.