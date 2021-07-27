This year's Tipperary Cúl Camps were anything but 'cool' but they were still great

These young girls were soaking up the sunshine at the Fr Sheehy's GAA Cúl Camp in Clogheen last week
CÚL CAMP 2021
It was a busy week for the juveniles in and around Clogheen last week.
They had Cúl camp in glorious sunshine in Clogheen from Monday to Friday. Thanks to our excellent coaches who built a great relationship with the children. Coaches: Alanna English, Eoghan Pollard, Áine Ryan, Mark O’Meara, Anna Ryan, Dara Ryan, Niamh Hayes,Laura Burke, Dearbhla Morrissey.
Also to GDA Tom Fitzgerald who ran a great event and was hands on every day. Finally thanks to Declan English, Henry O’Grady, Mike Norris, Michael Butler and Bertie Sweeney who ensured everything ran smoothly every day.
On Saturday the under 9’s played in a football blitz in Ballylooby against Clerihan, Ballyporeen and Ballylooby Castlegrace.
On Sunday our under 11s played hurling against Fethard in Clogheen.
Congratulations to James Connelly who won our Guess the Score competition for the Munster hurling final. Thanks to everyone who took part, your support was greatly appreciated by Fr. Sheehy’s juvenile club.
