Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Tipperary people urged to join GOAL's climate change and food campaign

Tipperary people urged to join GOAL's climate change and food campaign

Tipperary people urged to join GOAL's climate change and food campaign

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The charity group GOAL is encouraging Tipperary people to take part in its innovative new public campaign to motivate people to act to achieve a more equal, fairer and sustainable world.

The #Connected2 Campaign aims to encourage better awareness and understanding of how people all over the globe are interconnected through climate change and food systems, and to highlight how events in one part of the world can have an impact, whether positive or negative, on other parts.

The #Connected2 campaign comes ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) due later this year. The high-level conferences will see global leaders discuss how they can work to fight the impacts of food insecurity and climate change, two of the biggest crises facing humanity.

The #Connected2 campaign is being launched with promotional videos showcasing people from around the world telling us how they are connected.

People are being encouraged to get involved and to post their own videos and statements on Twitter and Instagram, and to start a conversation about how climate change and food systems connected them to other people and places.

The online campaign will feature inputs from young people and leaders from across the world and will includep Photo essays from GOAL’s Global Youth Programme participants from six different countries, each themed around a statement incorporating climate change or food systems, and a video series connecting activists and leaders across different backgrounds and countries. In each video, two guest speakers will discuss how they and their worlds are #Connected2

According to GOAL deputy CEO and director of public engagement,Mary Van Lieshout, the aim of #Connected2 is to encourage members of the public to take notice of the connections they see between people, geographical areas, and global issues like climate change and food systems

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie