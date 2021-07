Tipperary people urged to join GOAL's climate change and food campaign

The charity group GOAL is encouraging Tipperary people to take part in its innovative new public campaign to motivate people to act to achieve a more equal, fairer and sustainable world.

The #Connected2 Campaign aims to encourage better awareness and understanding of how people all over the globe are interconnected through climate change and food systems, and to highlight how events in one part of the world can have an impact, whether positive or negative, on other parts.

The #Connected2 campaign comes ahead of the UN Food Systems Summit and the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) due later this year. The high-level conferences will see global leaders discuss how they can work to fight the impacts of food insecurity and climate change, two of the biggest crises facing humanity.

The #Connected2 campaign is being launched with promotional videos showcasing people from around the world telling us how they are connected.

People are being encouraged to get involved and to post their own videos and statements on Twitter and Instagram, and to start a conversation about how climate change and food systems connected them to other people and places.

The online campaign will feature inputs from young people and leaders from across the world and will includep Photo essays from GOAL’s Global Youth Programme participants from six different countries, each themed around a statement incorporating climate change or food systems, and a video series connecting activists and leaders across different backgrounds and countries. In each video, two guest speakers will discuss how they and their worlds are #Connected2

According to GOAL deputy CEO and director of public engagement,Mary Van Lieshout, the aim of #Connected2 is to encourage members of the public to take notice of the connections they see between people, geographical areas, and global issues like climate change and food systems