Messi, Angela McGuigan, Jason Forde and even TJ Reid - who the young kids of Tipperary love!

YOUNG PLAYER PROFILES
Name: Molly Regan, Age: 7
School: Grangemockler N.S
Teacher's name: Mrs McMahon
Favourite sport: Football
Favourite food: Spaghetti Bolognese
Favourite song: Giants
Favourite movie: Minnions
Favourite sports player: TJ Reid
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Gymnastics
Favourite GAA pitch: Grangemockler
What would you like to be when you are older? Gymnast and a DJ.
Name: Cathal Michael O’Meara, Age: 9
School: Ballyneale NS
Teacher's name: Ms. Dempsey
Favourite sport: Gaelic Football
Favourite food: Spaghetti Bolognese
Favourite movie: Home Alone (Lost in New York)
Favourite sports player: Lionel Messi
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? A Pro. Soccer Player.
Name: Seán Murray, Age: 9
School: Grangemockler N.S.
Teacher’s name: Ms Flynn
Favourite sport: Hurling
Favourite food: Quarter Pounder
Favourite song: Being from Tipp. The 2 Johnnies
Favourite movie: The Mighty Ducks
Favourite sports player: Jason Forde
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? Tipp Hurler / Engineer.
Name: Pippa Wallace, Age: 9
School: Ballyneale National School
Teacher’s name: Ms Dempsey
Favourite sport: Football
Favourite food: Pizza
Favourite song: Giants Dermot Kennedy
Favourite movie: Frozen 2
Favourite sports player: Angela McGuigan
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Basketball
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? Teacher
The Grangemockler/Ballyneale under nine team that played against Mullinahone on Sunday last after the unveiling of the Mullinahone plaque honouring their six players on the 1920 Bloody Sunday team in
