28/07/2021

Messi, Angela McGuigan, Jason Forde and even TJ Reid - who the young kids of Tipperary love!

GRANGEMOCKLER/BALLYNEALE

The Grangemockler/Ballyneale under nine team that played against Mullinahone on Sunday last after the unveiling of the Mullinahone plaque honouring their six players on the 1920 Bloody Sunday team in

YOUNG PLAYER PROFILES
Name: Molly Regan, Age: 7
School: Grangemockler N.S
Teacher's name: Mrs McMahon
Favourite sport: Football
Favourite food: Spaghetti Bolognese
Favourite song: Giants
Favourite movie: Minnions
Favourite sports player: TJ Reid
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Gymnastics
Favourite GAA pitch: Grangemockler
What would you like to be when you are older? Gymnast and a DJ.


Name: Cathal Michael O’Meara, Age: 9
School: Ballyneale NS
Teacher's name: Ms. Dempsey
Favourite sport: Gaelic Football
Favourite food: Spaghetti Bolognese
Favourite movie: Home Alone (Lost in New York)
Favourite sports player: Lionel Messi
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? A Pro. Soccer Player.


Name: Seán Murray, Age: 9
School: Grangemockler N.S.
Teacher’s name: Ms Flynn
Favourite sport: Hurling
Favourite food: Quarter Pounder
Favourite song: Being from Tipp. The 2 Johnnies
Favourite movie: The Mighty Ducks
Favourite sports player: Jason Forde
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Soccer
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? Tipp Hurler / Engineer.


Name: Pippa Wallace, Age: 9
School: Ballyneale National School
Teacher’s name: Ms Dempsey
Favourite sport: Football
Favourite food: Pizza
Favourite song: Giants Dermot Kennedy
Favourite movie: Frozen 2
Favourite sports player: Angela McGuigan
Other than GAA, favourite sport: Basketball
Favourite GAA pitch: Croke Park
What would you like to be when you are older? Teacher

