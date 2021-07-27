Tipperary Hospice Movement to tee off for annual golf classic fundraising drive

Fundraising for North Tipperary Hospice In Home Care Movement will be to the fore at Nenagh golf club this weekend when the club hosts the third annual golf classic for the group.

The organising committee have quickly built this event into one of the best value classics on offer throughout the year and yet again they are offering a fantastic range of prizes valued at more than €2,000 for a very modest entry fee of just €80 per team of four.

Launching the 2021 classic, Paddy Heffernan, Nenagh branch chairman and classic organiser, thanked the main co-sponsors Fogarty Concrete, Templederry; Kelly’s of Fantane and Costello Oil, Nenagh, who have come on board yet again this year and without whose generosity it would not be possible to offer such tremendous prizes.

In addition to the main prizes there will be special prizes for the best ladies team and best visitors team.

Mr Heffernan also thanked the captains and members of Nenagh Golf Club for allowing the use of the club’s facilities again this year.

The golf classic has become one of the main fundraising ventures run by the hospice.

Due to the current Covid restrictions it will not be possible to have the traditional competitions for long drives and nearest the pin, but, instead, there will be a draw on the scorecards for numerous spot prizes all of which have also been generously sponsored.

Goody bags, sponsored once again by Mannings of Nenagh, will be provided to all competitors on registration.

In addition to the classic there will be a raffle for green fees for three of the top golf courses in the country - Ballybunion, Cork Golf Club and Druids Glen. Tickets will be available at €5 or three for €10.

Demand for tee times is brisk with most spaces on both Saturday and Sunday mornings already booked but there are still spaces available on both days. Booking is now open on the Nenagh Golf Club BRS booking system or by ringing the club at 067-31476.

In addition to the golf classic, the 100k walk will conclude on Saturday, July 31, with a 20k trek from Dromineer to Garrykennedy, commencing at 9am.

Walk organiser and committee member Pat Delaney is looking forward to welcoming all participants to Dromineer on Saturday morning.

For those who are not available, or who would prefer a less onerous walk you can join Pat in Tesco car park on Thursday at 7pm for a more leisurely 6k stroll also in aid of North Tipperary Hospice.