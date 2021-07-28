Captain's Prize this weekend at Cahir Park - Big Tipperary Pro-Am coming up



CAHIR PARK

SENIORS

South Munster Seniors Open on Tuesday, July 20

Winners: Colm O’Flaherty, Michael C Barrett, James Keating (66pts)

Second: Neil Foot, Pat Hennessy, Derry Murphy (59pts – B9)

Third: Mike O’Sullivan, John McCarthy, Colman Murphy (59pts – B6)

LADIES

Australian Spoons

A beautiful week of tropical sunshine commenced on a high note for Cahir Park Ladies on Monday the 19th when word reached the Club that Michelle and Emma Keating had won the Regional Final of Australian Spoons played in Tipperary Golf Club scoring a fantastic 43 points.

Congratulations Michelle and Emma and the very best to you both in the Area Final. Anne Fahy and Margaret Costello were the second pair representing the Club and both enjoyed a great game.

Open Day Sponsored by O'Brien's Pharmacy, Cahir

Thank you to everyone who supported our Open Day on Thursday 22nd July and braved the soaring temperatures. The Course was in pristine condition with thanks to Declan and Team. A very enjoyable Champagne Scramble with two scores to count on all Holes, the scoring was high and birdies were prevalent.

Winners: Joanne Quaid (15.3), Caitlin Fitzgerald (13.6), Imelda Fitzpatrick (24.5) 105 Pts

Second: Claire Neligan (39.1), Julie Connolly (20.2), Caroline Maher (17.7) 100 Pts C/B

Third: Hilary Murphy (27.7), Ann Daly (24.1), Margaret Gill (20.4) 100 Pts C/B

Congratulations to everyone and a big thank you to our generous Sponsors, Dermot and Maria O’Brien and the staff of O’Brien's Pharmacy, Cahir who were extremely helpful to Lady Captain Ger in arranging the Prizes.

Thank you to Francis and Paul in the Pro Shop for taking entries for the Open Day and for all their assistance as always on the Competition Day.

A special word for our Club Caterers Loredana and Kay, ably assisted on the day by Lian and Rosanna and Shannon for the fabulous food and service.

The outdoor dining area is very successful, and a true Mediterranean ambience fell over the area this week.

Upcoming Events

Thursday, July 29, 18 Hole V-Par GOY 6

Tuesday, August 3, Ladies Seniors Scramble

Best Wishes

Lady Captain Ger, Ladies Committee and Lady Members wish Men's Captain, Francis McCarthy a wonderful weekend Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1 incl. celebrating his Captain's Prize. May the sun shine Francis and the Course return exciting golf!

Good Luck

Lady Captain and all the Ladies wish Club Assistant Pro, Paul Eivers success as he participates in the UK/Ireland PGA Assistants Championship in London this week.

MENS GOLF

Barton Shield

Well done to our Barton Shield team who overcame Clonmel in round 1 and Thurles in round 2.

They now play Dungarvan in the area semi final.

Best of luck lads

Results

Over the weekend of July 17 and 18, we held our Holmpatrick Cup qualifier. Noel Finn and Francis McCarthy came out on top with 48 points.

18-Hole Open Stableford on Saturday and Sunday, July 17/18

Category 1: Ian Flannery (4) 40pts

Category 2: Sean Duggan (15) 44pts

Category 3: Kieran Fleming (18) 43pts

ABP Open Singles Qualifier

Category 1: Vincent Bradshaw (8) 38pts

Category 2: Benny Hickey (11) 36pts

Category 3: Evan Barrett (19) 42pts

Francis McCarthy’s Captains Prize

Francis McCarthy’s captains Prize takes place from Friday 30th July to Sunday 1st of August. We would like to wish him the best with his weekend. If you wish to enter please contact the Pro Shop.

JUNIOR GOLF

Well done to our representatives in the Boys Junior Foursomes who were just pipped by a strong Tipperary Team. Cárthach Leahy and Thomas Quinlan played superb golf in Tipperary and Euan Magee and Andrew Irwin were on form in Cahir Park, both pairs fought valiantly to the 17th and 16th respectively. Congratulations and remember, you have much to look forward to in InterClub matches next year.

Mixed Team

Hard luck on our Mixed Team and Managers who were unsuccessful against County Tipperary Golf Club last weekend. Representing Cahir Park were Capt. Francis McCarthy and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Paul Tuohy and Susan Carey, Paul Kennedy and Michelle Keating, Liam Wall and Joanne Quaid, Jake Lindy and Breda Keating. Managers were Chris Noonan and Sean Casey. Thank you to all the Panel and Managers who put a lot of time into practice rounds.

Pro-Am

A little over two weeks to the Cahir Park Golf Club Pro-Am sponsored by Morrison BMW & Morrison MINI. Don't miss out. It's always a great day. Contact the Pro Shop for one of the last spots. The Pro-Am takes place on Tuesday, August 10.