Drug driver on Tipperary motorway had cannabis under driver's seat

A driver who was stopped by the gardaí on the motorway in Tipperary was found to have cannabis in his system, Nenagh Court was told.

Stuart Hehir of 29 Huntstown Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, pleaded to drug driving at Derrymore, Roscrea, on October 28, 2019.

He pleaded to possession of cannabis on the same date.

The court heard that Mr Hehir had failed a roadside drugs test and a search of his car revealed a small amount of cannabis under the driver’s seat, valued at €20. Mr Hehir said that it was for his own personal use.

His solicitor, Johnny Spencer, said that Mr Hehir worked for a transport company and accepted he will lose his licence.

“He was going through a difficult time,” said Mr Spencer.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Hehir €200 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

She took the charge of possession into account.