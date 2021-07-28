Tipperary patients advised elective surgery and outpatients clinics cancelled at hospital
All elective surgery and outpatients clinics at University Hospital Limerick has been cancelled ahead of the coming August Bank Holiday weekend.
"We continue to manage exceptionally high attendances at the ED in UHL and emergency admissions.
"In order to de-escalate the site ahead of what is anticipated to be a busy bank holiday weekend, elective activity and outpatient clinics at UHL are being cancelled this Wednesday,Thursday and Friday.
"We also reiterate our appeal for people to consider all alternatives to ED. Long delays and waits are inevitable for people with less urgent conditions," a spokesperson for the group said.
