Tipperary County Council's housing initiative for Nenagh's Streame site

Tipperary County Council plans to seek tenders to build a mix of private and Part 5 social housing on the 15-hectare site it bought in Streame Industrial Park, Nenagh councillors have been told.

District manager Marcus O’Connor warned, however, that “realistically, it’s going to be two years” before houses would be built.

Councillors were informed that the council was proposing a two-stage tender process, the first stage was to seek expressions of interest or a call to developers to submit their interest by completing a suitability assessment questionnaire.

During the SAQ stage, the council will shortlist qualified candidates in accordance with the criteria

described in the SAQ.

Following the SAQ state they will issue an invitation to tender to a maximum of five qualified bidders.

The council is planning to develop housing on the site under a design and build process through a licence agreement.

“There is an acute shortage of housing in Nenagh, and, hopefully, we will give the market a kickstart to push it on,” he told councillors.

The council acquired the land on a freehold basis.